Quick Storm to Shower San Diego With Light Rain, Possible Snow

San Diego County is set to get the remnants of a storm system dumping inches of rain on Northern California, though its impact on the region will be minimal, according to forecasters.

The system is expected to weaken as it moves south into the Southern California region on Thursday. By the afternoon, San Diego could begin to see the first sprinkles in the North County. Then, in less than a day, the fast-moving system will be gone.

The first sign of the storm made their way into San Diego County as clouds early Thursday, creating some patchy fog that could affect the morning commute, according to NBC 7 Traffic Anchor Ashley Matthews.

The bulk of the showers will impact the county overnight into Friday, but even the densest rainfall isn't expected to bring more than a half-inch of rain, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap. The North County was the most likely to see that much rain, while areas in the South Bay may see as little as .05 of an inch, Midcap said.

The storm system is expected to strengthen winds, though. Gusts in the 35 to 50 mile-per-hour range are possible for the mountains and deserts. A wind advisory will go into effect from 7 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday.

There is a slim chance the mountains could see some snowflakes fall from this system, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said, but it is unlikely any snow will stick to the ground without becoming a wet mess.

Motorists should be cautious on Friday morning, as that is when grounds will be most saturated from the overnight showers, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

The quick storm system is expected to clear out by Friday morning, leaving behind a dry albeit chilly San Diego for locals to enjoy this weekend.