Quake Shakes Julian, East County

Some residents of East County felt the earth move Friday after a quake hit mid-afternoon.
The magnitude 3.5 quake was centered about 14 miles east of Julian at a depth of roughly 7 miles, according to the US Geological Survey or USGS.
San Diego Top Stories
The quake struck at 3:45 p.m., officials said.
It's been a while since an earthquake has been felt in the county. A 3.4 hit on July 6 near Ocotillo Wells; a few days earlier, there was a 3.0 off the coast San Clemente Island.
Social media was quiet about Friday's temblor — the normal storm of Did You Feel It posts were notably absent around Twitter.