Suspect in 2 Shootings Hiding on San Diego HS Campus Following Pursuit: SDPD

A wanted man suspected in two shootings, including a shootout with a National City police officer, was involved in another shooting involving law enforcement Monday night and hid out on the campus of a high school in Downtown San Diego, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At around 8:20 p.m., Multiple agencies responded to San Diego High School at 1405 Park Boulevard where Marquez and at least one other person were believed to be hiding following a pursuit, according to SDPD.

As of around 11 p.m., both suspects were still loose.

SDPD, the U.S. Marshals, National City Police Department and San Diego County Sheriff's Department were involved in the response, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle. Tactical vehicles and officers with rifles and heavy protective gear were seen setting a perimeter around the campus.

Police say the pursuit started in the Point Loma area and turned into a standoff at the high school. Shots were fired from the pursuit suspect vehicle at least twice -- once near Nimitz Boulevard and Interstate 8, and again near the SR-163 offramp at 10th Avenue, according to Buttle.

Marquez is the suspect in an April 5 shootout with a National City police officer, and the shooting of a bounty hunter in Chula Vista on March 16.

National City Shooting

Shots were exchanged around 2:30 a.m between Marquez, who was allegedly a passenger in a stolen vehicle, and National City police after authorities discovered the car at a fast-food drive-thru.

The incident began at a Jack in the Box drive-thru near 7th Street. There, officers spotted the car and decided to make a "high-risk vehicle stop." Before officers engaged with the vehicle, they called the fast-food restaurant to order employees to lock their doors and authorities moved all other cars in the area.

Afterward, National City police officers stopped the stolen car and said the driver and front passenger were compliant with their commands. The passenger in the back seat of the car, who NCPD identified Monday afternoon as Marquez, however, got out of the car and fled on foot.

Two officers chased after Marquez, police said. He headed toward the Interstate 5 on-ramp at 7th Street. Police said at that point he then turned around and fired "multiple" times at officers. Police returned fire as Marquez ran across the freeway.

It's unclear if Marquez was struck by gunfire or injured in his escape. The two officers who were shot at were not injured, according to the police department.

A manhunt got underway after Marquez fled -- investigators said they recovered a gun on the other side of the freeway -- with police officers using a drone to get a better view of the area in an attempt to locate him. National City Police Department Capt. Alex Hernandez said a K-9 unit and SWAT team were also deployed to assist in their search.

Police took two females in the car into custody. It's not yet clear what charges they may face.

Bounty Hunter Shooting

The incident involving Marquez's alleged shooting of a bounty hunter began on March 16 when bail-recovery agents attempted to arrest him at a home on the 600 block of East J Street in Chula Vista.

The agents told CVPD that one of the bounty hunters had been shot by the suspect in front of the home. Jesse Nuñez, whose partner is the wounded bounty hunter, said Marquez fired between seven to nine shots.

“He struck one of our partners in the left bicep and in the right leg,” Nuñez said. “My partner went down; the suspect fled on foot.”

The injured agent suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to CVPD.

The shooting prompted Chula Vista police to respond to the scene, including a SWAT team. At about 7 a.m., SWAT officers entered the home after obtaining a search warrant and found that Marquez was no longer there.

Marquez should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who encounters him should immediately call authorities, the police department warned.