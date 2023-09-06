Del Mar

Pups ready to shred at annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon in Del Mar this weekend

“It’s like your kid. You’re just cheering them on. Go go go. Same thing,” said dog owner Sam Garcia

By NBC 7 Staff

The world's best surfing dogs are waxing up their surfboards ahead of this weekend's annual four-legged surfing competition at the Del Mar Dog Beach.

Contestants are judged on a variety of skills, including how long their paws stay on the board and their enthusiasm as they get tubular. the contest raises money for the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

The surf-a-thon kicks off Sep. 10 at 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and also features a costume contest.

Click here to register your dog.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

These K9s had a chance to show off their surfing skills -- for a good cause, NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports.

Last year, nearly 70 pups showed off their surf skills.

“She loves the waves and you can tell. She did really well,” said dog owner Connie Horn, who traveled to San Diego from Northern California for the event in 2022. She said her dog Delilah has been surfing for nearly a decade.

Local

San Diego State University 35 mins ago

Second SDSU student reports sexual assault by man she thought was rideshare driver: Police

maui wildfires 1 hour ago

With title bout on the horizon, Maui fires give Ilima Macfarlane “something bigger to fight for”

“I’m so proud of her and we of course love the other dogs, too. We cheer them all on but we want our dogs to win,” Horn told NBC 7.

Horn's other dog Sampson, who's also Delilah's brother, also competed in the event.

This article tagged under:

Del Marsurfing
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us