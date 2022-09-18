Pups Paddle Out for Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon Competition

Dozens of dogs showed off their surf skills Sunday in Del Mar for the 17th annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon. The yearly competition raises money for the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

But this year, organizers switched things up by holding a special ceremony in honor of shelter pets across the U.S.

Most of the dogs on the beach Sunday morning were anxious to get in the water.

“She loves the waves and you can tell. She did really well,” said Connie Horn, a dog owner from Northern California. Horn says her dog Delilah has been surfing for nearly a decade.

“I’m so proud of her and we of course love the other dogs too, we cheer them all on but we want our dogs to win,” said Horn.

Delilah and her brother Samson are among 70 dogs in the Surf-a-Thon. The dogs are judged on a variety of factors including the length of time on the board and the enthusiasm they have as they're riding the waves.

“I’m confident in her I think she’s going to do good,” said dog owner Norma Santa Cruz.

Santa Cruz said she used to go kayaking with her dog Diamond and eventually they transitioned into surfing.

“She loves it. In fact, when we come back in, she doesn’t let dogs get close to her board,” said Santa Cruz.

Some dog owners are pretty competitive.

“It’s like your kid. You’re just cheering them on. Go go go. Same thing,” said dog owner Sam Garcia.

In the end, the Surf-a-Thon is a testament to the tight bond between dogs and humans.