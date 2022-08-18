Boots in the Park

Pull Up Your Bootstraps: Tim McGraw to Headline ‘Boots in the Park' San Diego

Country Music Festival, Boots in the Park, will be held at Waterfront Park on Sept. 10

By Mackenzie Stafford

An aerial view of Waterfront Park with an orange sunset in the back, during a previous Boots in the Park music festival. The grass is filled to the brim with country music fans.
Boots In The Park

Country girls and boys across San Diego County, it’s time to buckle up for Boots in the Park.

The traveling country music festival is making its way down to Waterfront Park with some big names taking the stage. Country star Tim McGraw will be accompanied by Dustin Lynch, Chris Lane, Jameson Rodgers, Frank Ray and Seaforth.

Photos: Boots in the Park to Come to San Diego, Take a Look at What You Can Expect

The festival will be taking place on Sept. 10 and jamming out all day long. Kicking off with doors opening at 1 p.m., fans can trickle in and enjoy full bars, craft food, art installations and can even participate in line dancing with fellow Boots in the Park attendees. Make sure to keep your ID with you and leave your cash at home, because this country music festival is 21 and up and cashless. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tickets are available now on their website with a starting price of $129. For more updates follow along on their social media @bootsinthepark.

This article tagged under:

Boots in the Parkcountry musicWATERFRONT PARKTim McGraw
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us