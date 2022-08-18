Pull Up Your Bootstraps: Tim McGraw to Headline ‘Boots in the Park' San Diego

Country girls and boys across San Diego County, it’s time to buckle up for Boots in the Park.

The traveling country music festival is making its way down to Waterfront Park with some big names taking the stage. Country star Tim McGraw will be accompanied by Dustin Lynch, Chris Lane, Jameson Rodgers, Frank Ray and Seaforth.

Photos: Boots in the Park to Come to San Diego, Take a Look at What You Can Expect

The festival will be taking place on Sept. 10 and jamming out all day long. Kicking off with doors opening at 1 p.m., fans can trickle in and enjoy full bars, craft food, art installations and can even participate in line dancing with fellow Boots in the Park attendees. Make sure to keep your ID with you and leave your cash at home, because this country music festival is 21 and up and cashless.

Tickets are available now on their website with a starting price of $129. For more updates follow along on their social media @bootsinthepark.