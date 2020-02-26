Puffer Malarkey Collective Opens New Restaurant

Puffer Malarkey Collective, a San Diego-based hospitality group, has debuted its newest restaurant, Wood Yu, located in the Torrey Pines area.

According to a press release, Wood Yu fuses popular flavors, including Latin and Asian, for a new genre it is calling Baja Asian Street food.

Its menu is created by Puffer Malarkey’s Chef Brian Malarkey and Wood Yu’s Culinary Director Jordan Davis, and includes dishes like guacamole with shoyu, tuna poke tostada bowl, carne asada spring rolls, bao bun tacos and “Al Pastor” bahn mi.

Wood Yu is located in the Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) Equities’ Torrey Ridge Science Center near Torrey Pines Reserve and marks the fourth collaboration between Puffer Malarkey Collective and ARE, according to the release.

The space, which seats 160 people, features greenery, a banquette that flows into the outdoor dining area and a central bar. The outdoor space includes an amphitheater for up to 150 guests.

Wood Yu is now open for breakfast (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.) and lunch (Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). A happy hour will launch in spring.

The Business Journal is the premier business publication in San Diego. Every day online and each Monday in print, the Business Journal reports on how local business operate and why businesses leaders make the decisions they do. Every story is a dose of insight into how to run a better, more efficient, more profitable business.