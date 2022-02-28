Public's Help Needed to ID Man Killed on I-805 Freeway

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday that they're asking the public for help in identifying a man who was killed while crossing the Interstate 805 in January.

Witnesses to the accident say the man ran across northbound I-805 at the Interstate 8 interchange in Mission Valley and was hit by a car on Jan. 12. Motorists called 9-1-1 and he was taken to a hospital where he died Jan. 18.

No identification or personal property was found by medical crews who took him to the hospital, medical examiners said. An artist sketch of the man was made of the man and a tattoo on his arm.

Medical Examiner’s Office investigators said the man is a Caucasian male that appears to be in his early 20s. He is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds with short brown hair, and brown eyes. He was unshaven at the time of his death. A fingerprint search with FBI, state, and local agencies did not result in a match.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to please contact the Medical Examiner’s Office Investigations Division at 858-694-2905 regarding Case 2022-00253.