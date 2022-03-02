Public's Help Needed to ID, Find Man Accused of Two Child Luring Attempts in Spring Valley

Detectives from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station are asking the public's help in identifying and locating a man accused of trying to lure children into his car in Spring Valley.

There have been at least two incidents of a man attempting to lure children into his car between Feb. 17 and Feb. 28., detectives said. One incident happened near Kempton Street Elementary School located in the 700 block of Kempton St., the other incident happened near the 7-Eleven located in the 10000 block of Campo Rd.

Detectives are still investigating to determine if these two incidents are related.

In both cases, neither child got into the man's car. Both children are home and safe with their families, authorities said.

The children told detectives the person who followed them is a Black man between 30 and 40 years old and was driving a black car, possibly a Dodge Challenger or Charger. One of the children also told detectives the car may have tinted windows and a scratch on the rear bumper.

The children said the driver had a passenger whom they described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.



The public can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580 8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Visit Crime Stoppers' website for information on how to send web or mobile app tips.