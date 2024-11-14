Public urged to look out for ‘wildcatters' at San Diego's border crossings

A public information campaign began Wednesday urging travelers to be on the lookout for a practice known as "wildcatting," in which unregulated ride-hailing drivers operate without oversight, largely at San Diego's border crossings, putting riders at risk.

"Wildcatters," also known in Spanish as "raiteros," have become an increasingly common presence at the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa ports of entry, as well as San Ysidro's PedWest pedestrian crossing, authorities said.

Officials say the unregulated nature of wildcatters allows for price gouging, drivers who are untrained and not required to undergo criminal background checks, and vehicles that have not undergone safety inspections.

Wildcatting services may not carry enough insurance to offer riders recompense if an accident occurs and riders run the risk of becoming crime victims, according to a joint announcement from the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, San Diego County District Attorney's Office, and other elected officials.

"Accepting rides from un-permitted drivers who operate illegally and are not vetted can put people at risk of becoming the victim of crimes like recruitment for human trafficking, fraud and overcharging," San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement.

The agencies said they will also post additional signage and notices near the border transit centers to increase awareness of the practice, while local law enforcement is expected to conduct additional patrols near the border.

"It is important to acknowledge and address this ongoing problem," said Stephen Whitburn, MTS Board Chair and San Diego City Council member. "Wildcatting is unregulated. It's illegal. And it hurts the taxicab small business owners. We urge travelers and commuters to stay away from wildcatters and choose a safe travel option, such as a taxicab or public transit."

Information on how to spot wildcatters and how to report them was available at https://www.sdmts.com/rider-info/wildcatting.