San Diego County Sheriff's Department

Public Turns in 377 Firearms to San Diego County Sheriff's Department

Hundreds of guns were taken off the streets in the Guns for Gift Cards event in Vista

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A total of 377 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public Sunday at a Guns for Gift Cards event in the Vista Traffic Court parking lot, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

County residents received a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles and shotguns or a $200 gift card for assault weapons.

All weapons collected will be processed, and any firearms coming back as being involved in a crime will be followed up on with the appropriate law enforcement agency, sheriff's officials said.  If any guns are found to be stolen, the original owners will be contacted. All remaining weapons will be destroyed.

County residents can turn in their unwanted weapons at any sheriff's station or substation. They were asked to keep the gun in the vehicle's trunk and await further instructions from a deputy.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

San Diego County Sheriff's DepartmentVistasan diego gunsguns for gift cards
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us