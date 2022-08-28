Public Turns in 377 Firearms to San Diego County Sheriff's Department

A total of 377 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public Sunday at a Guns for Gift Cards event in the Vista Traffic Court parking lot, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

County residents received a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles and shotguns or a $200 gift card for assault weapons.

All weapons collected will be processed, and any firearms coming back as being involved in a crime will be followed up on with the appropriate law enforcement agency, sheriff's officials said. If any guns are found to be stolen, the original owners will be contacted. All remaining weapons will be destroyed.

County residents can turn in their unwanted weapons at any sheriff's station or substation. They were asked to keep the gun in the vehicle's trunk and await further instructions from a deputy.