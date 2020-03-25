Public, Private Meetings of More than 10 People Suspended in Tijuana

Authorities in Tijuana are increasing prevention measures in the region to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus after a ninth case was reported.

Activities in “non-essential” establishments like clubs, bars, casinos, gyms, churches, funeral homes, museums, party halls and community centers were immediately suspended as part of a new measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tijuana City Council said on Tuesday.

City officials say the measure will be in effect until further notice.

“We are facing a challenge that we have never had before,” Tijuana Municipal Arturo González said in a conference on Wednesday. He said officials are ready to take any necessary measures.

In addition to non-essential activities related to recreation, worship and entertainment being canceled, all public and private meetings of more than 10 people are also suspended. This includes funeral services, which will be restricted to a maximum of 10 people per service.

The Tijuana City Council recommends restaurants use home delivery service or offer take out. Eateries that continue with eat-in services should serve diners at a minimum distance of two meters from one another to maintain what authorities called a “healthy distance.”

“We are going to go through a complicated situation, but we are going to move forward,” González said on whether Tijuana could withstand the economic blow before the closings.

The priority for now is to ensure the population is not short of food, he said.

Authorities said that some establishments that will continue to be open include pharmacies, self-service stores and supermarkets. While open, these companies are required to carry out sanitary measures, such as checking the temperature of its employees.

The Tijuana City Council also suggested that residents refrain from doing physical activities outdoors and attend public places that tend to be crowded like parks, social events and shopping malls.

Local beaches remain open but visitors are urged to keep a distance of 3.5 meters apart from one another.

The Tijuana City Council reported that the Municipal Citizen Security and Protection Secretariat (SSPCM) and the Municipal Inspection and Verification Directorate will be the agencies in charge of calling on merchants to not cause any fines or mandatory closure of establishments.

Authorities indicated that reviews will begin on Wednesday.

Baja California’s Health Secretary said on Tuesday that there are 16 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the state – nine in Tijuana and seven in Mexicali.