Public Input Sought on SANDAG's Project for New Transportation Center

San Diegans are invited to give their input on the San Diego Association of Governments’ (SANDAG) initiative to create a transportation center that would provide direct transit to the airport.

The Central Mobility Hub project would connect several transportation options and provide direct access to the San Diego International Airport. It could potentially house major transportation services like Amtrak, COASTER and MTS services.

Its goal is to improve mobility in the region.

“For decades, our region has tried to find a solution to provide direct and convenient transit access to San Diego International Airport,” SANDAG Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, said in a statement. “We believe the Central Mobility Hub is the answer. This project also could improve travel throughout the region, support new jobs and housing, and improve our quality of life.”

Right now, SANDAG is considering three possibilities for the project:

Intermodal Transportation Center – A 13-acresite located on the northeastern side of the airport. It’s nestled between Pacific Highway and Interstate 5, just south of Washington Street. This location would allow for direct connections to all regional transit services and the airport.

Navy Old Town Campus – A 70.5-acre site located south of Old Town and west of Interstate 5. This area has potential to directly connect all regional transit services and the airport. It cold also house space for offices, retail and homes.

Trolley Connection Alternative – rather than seek an entirely new site for the project, SANDAG could extend the MTS Trolley to the airport. This option would extend west toward the airport with underground access below Grape and Hawthorne Streets.

The project is currently in the environmental review process, which marks the beginning of a public comment period. SANDAG has already released a Notice of Preparation of an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the upcoming work.

A virtual meeting will be hosted by SANDAG on Tuesday, May 11 to share more information on the project. The public’s questions will also be answered at the meeting.

For more information on the Central Mobility Hub project, click here.