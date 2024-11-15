San Diego leaders ask for public input on coastal resilience projects

San Diego leaders Thursday asked for public input on several coastal resilience projects as the threat of rising seas could shape the future of the city's coast.

San Diego recently released a draft Coastal Resilience Master Plan with multiple projects for public review.

"Our shorelines are increasingly vulnerable, and the Coastal Resilience Master Plan will implement the most cost-efficient, natural solutions for long-term viability," said Council President Pro Tem and Environment Committee Chair Joe LaCava. "Backed by science and community input, these projects are designed to adapt our shoreline from the effects of sea level rise while protecting our coastal neighborhoods."

San Diego has more than 17 miles of coastline. Since 1970, sea levels have risen around six inches and are estimated to rise another nine inches by 2050, a city statement reads.

The draft plan is intended to address sea level rise by prioritizing nature-based solutions, which "look beyond traditional coastal engineering techniques and incorporate or mimic natural features or processes to protect and enhance the city's coast," the plan reads.

Six locations for nature-based solutions projects are being considered in La Jolla Shores, Tourmaline Surf Park, Mission Beach, Ocean Beach -- Dog Beach, Ocean Beach -- Beachfront (Pier) and Sunset Cliffs.

"The coast provides so many benefits to our city," said City Planning Director Heidi Vonblum. "We have a responsibility to have plans in place to ensure the continued enjoyment and protection of this amazing resource. Input from community members helps us design projects that accomplish this in a way that is most meaningful to the public."

San Diegans can view the plan at www.sandiego.gov/climate-resilient- sd/projects/coastal-resilience-master-plan, provide their input through an online survey or by emailing ClimateResilientSD@sandiego.gov.

The city will host a community webinar on Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., where people can learn more about the draft plan, discuss the project concepts and provide feedback.

After the plan is adopted, project designs will be further refined before final design, permitting and construction.