Public Hearing Scheduled Regarding Sexual Predator’s Approved Release

A public hearing is scheduled Friday morning for a sexual predator who was convicted three different times for sex crimes involving children.

Michael Poulsom, 60, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 1995 and was committed to a state hospital as a sexually violent predator before his release. A judge decided Poulsom should be placed in Jacumba Hot Springs, where residents are upset another convicted sexual predator will be in their community.

Friday’s hearing is regarding the convict’s approval to be released into a supervised home.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Dianne Jacob, whose district includes Jacumba Hot Springs, said in a statement that it is “outrageous and shameful” that the state would dump another sexual predator in the community.