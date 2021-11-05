Public Health Officials Concerned Over Booster Shot Lag

Approximately 3 million people have received COVID-19 booster shots as of November 5, according to the Department of Public Health, but some officials are warning of a potential COVID-19 surge this upcoming Winter.

Infectious disease doctors are urging people who are eligible for booster shots to get one.

“There's just a bunch of viruses that like to interrupt our holiday plans in the winter, but we will be prepared and one of those new ones to the party is now COVID-19,” UC San Diego Chief of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Davey Smith said.

Some people want to receive a booster shot immediately but are confused as to where to get one.

“I feel frustrated, I put in all the information then it says, 'Sorry, we can’t process your order at this time,” San Diegan Guy McDonald said.

However, some San Diegans who are fully vaccinated said they will get a booster, but they feel it is too soon.

“I got both shots. I’m fully vaccinated, and my family is fully vaccinated, but I feel like getting the booster right now might be a little too much, too soon,” San Diegan Robin Watson said.

Almost 100 million people are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot nationwide.

“If you received the Moderna vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine then you're eligible for a boost if you're more than six months out, if you're over 65, if you have underlying medical conditions, or if you live or work in high-risk places, live in a long-term care facility. And if you're one of the 15 million who got Johnson & Johnson, there's a booster plan for you as well, over two months and you're eligible for a boost,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Some public health officials remain optimistic that those in vulnerable groups get a booster shot before the Winter brings about a potential surge in cases.

“I hope that they're saying, 'Give it a little more time,' and will do it before winter hits. I really worry about after Thanksgiving, it’s basically the week after thanksgiving where everything gets tough for respiratory diseases such as influenza and COVID-19,” Dr. Smith said.