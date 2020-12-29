Vaccinating Prison, Homeless Population Part of Human-Rights Issue Solution: Public Health Expert

Prisoners and people experiencing homelessnes are expected to be included in the groups listed next to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as the last part of Phase 1B.

Experts have been sounding the alarm that people in these groups needed extra attention. As coronavirus cases spike in the prison systems, the public has demanded action, with some advocating for early release as a protection against the spread of the virus.

There are at least 2,200 COVID-19 positive cases tied to San Diego County jails, prisons and detention centers, according to available online data sets that include information from the jails managed by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Richard J. Donavan Correctional Facility, to name a few.

Leo Beletsky, a law and health science professor at Northeastern, as well as an adjunct professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine, said the already-overcrowded California prison system has created a perfect storm.

“You know, some people call prisons nursing homes behind bars because there are so many people who are older and have health conditions that make them more vulnerable to this virus and many others,” Beletsky said.

To contain the outbreaks is nearly impossible, he told NBC7 because of the population churn at the facilities.

“These have quickly become hotspots and sort of mini epicenters of the virus spread. Not only is this a human rights issue, it’s a public health issue beyond the walls of these correctional facilities,” said Beletsky. “Lots and lots of new people are coming into these facilities every single day. That puts a whole chain of folks at risk.”

That chain includes police, jail staff, and court systems, to name a few. The same can be argued for homeless communities moving in and out of shelters.

“Force people into these congregate settings and shelters, it’s very hard to then avoid being exposed,” said Beletsky.

He told NBC7, the decision to decarcerate or decrease the prison crowding with early release has been too slow and too late.

“A lot of decision makers said we are just keep things under lock and key and everything will be fine. We can follow basic rules and actually give people soap, which they don’t usually have access to,” said Beletsky.

With regards to the vaccine, Beletsky told NBC7, it should be part of multi-pronged approach to contain the spread at prisons across the country.

“It is in our best interest to prevent the infection from happening in the first place, through decarceration, through prevention measures, and if it’s possible provide people with the vaccine. It’ll help people behind bars and it will help all of us.”