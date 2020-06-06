Protests Against Racial Inequality Continue across San Diego County

Groups of demonstrators hit the streets in San Diego County marching, chanting, and holding protest signs to honor the memory of George Floyd, to demand racial equity, and an end to excessive force in the nation's policing.

A large group of about 3,000 protesters met at the County Administration Building at around 10:44 a.m., San Diego Police said. The group began to march on Ash St. where they will continue going north on 6th towards Hillcrest where they will end at the Pride Flag then walk back to the County Administration Building.

Around 3000 people are marching for equality in downtown San Diego, chanting Black Lives Matter @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/P8ahzy6Jvy — Priya Sridhar (@PriyaNBCSD) June 6, 2020

SDPD warned that multiple streets will be temporarily closed to allow the march to continue.

More demonstrations are expected in Chula Vista, Vista and Santee over

the weekend.

On Saturday, San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore tweeted, "All of Friday's demonstrations in sheriff's department jurisdictions were peaceful. We will always support the public's right to free speech and assembly. We encourage the peaceful gathering of people. We respect your right to be heard. Thank you."