Protesters Stage Sit-In at Escondido City Hall; Call for Justice for Breonna Taylor

In Escondido, a group gathered at city hall to call for justice for Breonna Taylor and others at the center of the fight for police reform. It was a small gathering with a huge message.

The North County Equity and Justice Coalition hosted a sit-in protest at the intersection outside of city hall.

"Breonna Taylor was an innocent person in her home, when her life was needlessly taken by a procedure that's needless to have," coalition co-founder Yusef Miller said.

Kristen Brown isn’t a member of the group, but she came to support.

"Basically, they (the Louisville police) need to be held responsible for their actions and there needs to be more laws in place to keep this from happening to other people,” said Brown.

The coalition organizes events every Friday.

"It’s just really like a place, an event for people to come to express their emotions, their feelings about what's going on in the world,” said supporter Monica Morales.

The group organizes and participates in events calling for justice on several issues, including police brutality and police killings. It partners with other organizations, too.

"Whether it's environment, whether it's the mental health issue, whether it's the homeless crisis, whether it’s police reform, we are all getting together at one table and saying each fight we all belong in,” Miller said.

Brown and others said they will not give up until something changes.

"I’m in this for the long haul. This is a marathon not a sprint, so I’ll probably be doing this for the rest of my life. I hope not. I hope there's change before I leave this earth. But I will be doing this,” Brown said.