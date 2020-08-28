Protesters March Through Downtown in Solidarity with Wisconsin Demonstrators

Protesters were marching through the streets of Downtown San Diego Friday in support of ongoing demonstrations in Kenosha, Wisconsin since the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

SkyRanger 7 got its first look at the group at around 6 p.m. as they filed through traffic lanes followed by officers on bikes and in patrol cars.

An Instagram post spreading the word about the protest said to "stand up and fight back" in "solidarity with Kenosha." The San Diego Police Department tweeted a photo of its officers blocking an intersection and said they were ready to "facilitate a peaceful and respectful protest."

At several points along their route, demonstrators came face to face with lines of police officers in the street. In on instance, a small group stood in front of a line of officers and raised their hands in the air. Moments later, an officer sprays what appeared to be pepper spray at the group and some dispersed.

SkyRanger 7 spotted one person in the group come back toward the line of officers and apparently make a hand gesture toward them. At that point, at least seven officers charged him, tackled him to the ground and detained him.

In a tweet SDPD said someone sprayed chemical irritant at officers resulting in four arrests. It was unclear if incident referenced in the tweet was the same one captured by SkyRanger 7.

The group also blocked traffic at a number of intersections.

It was unclear who or what group organized Friday's protest.

A similar protest was orchestrated on Monday outside of the police department. SDPD said one of its officers suffered a concussion after being struck in the head by an object swung by a protester.

Joseph Austin Gaskins, 19, was identified Tuesday as the protester who allegedly attacked the officer. He was taken into custody on charges of assault, resisting an officer and possession of a dirk or dagger.

SDPD said several other officers were also punched during a scuffle at the Monday's protest. Two people were arrested for resisting or obstructing officers, according to SDPD.

Social media posts spreading the word about Monday's San Diego protest called for demonstrators to "Show your solidarity with Kenosha," at the department's building on Broadway.

SDPD said the group, estimated to be around 50 people, at one point blocked the entrance and exit of their parking lot and ignored orders to clear out. Their officer was allegedly struck in the head when officers began clearing the driveway, SDPD said.

Blake, a Black man, was shot in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer last weekend as he leaned into his SUV. The caught-on-video shooting reignited the call for racial justice and demonstrations spawned across the country. The lawyer for Blake's family said he would likely never walk again.

The police department involved has said little in regards to the incident other than that they were responding to a domestic dispute.

Kenosha, Wisconsin, was under an 8 p.m. curfew Monday as protesters took to the streets following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.