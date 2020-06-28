Protest Against Police Shooting Planned in Downtown San Diego

A "Justice for Leo" protest against Saturday's police shooting of a man on Sixth Avenue is underway Sunday at the scene of the incident.

The protest will begin at Sixth Avenue and A Street, where a small memorial was set up and began to grow with more flowers and photos Sunday morning.

Ramon Galindo, NBC 7

A small group began to form at around 11:45 a.m. saying they didn't believe the man pointed a gun at police and called to see the police footage of the incident.

Small group of protesters at scene of last night’s ⁦@SanDiegoPD⁩ shooting of a man who police say pointed a gun at them. Protesters don’t believe it, say show me the video. pic.twitter.com/fIJzMj9GS5 — Allison Ash (@AllisonAshNBC7) June 28, 2020

The shooting happened at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday when police saw a man who reportedly matched a wanted poster for a June 21 robbery. Police described the man as Hispanic.

When they began approaching him, he walked away, according to police. The officers ordered the man to stop and he reached into his waistband and grabbed a gun, according to Capt. Richard Freedman with the Homicide Unit.

Police said he pointed the gun at the officers who then shot at him, hitting him at least once.

He was taken to a local hospital for surgery. As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the police said he was still breathing. The name of the victim has not been released.

No officers were reported injured. The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation, Freedman said.

Amid recent protests for racial equality and police reform, some people gathered near the investigation as part of a demonstration. At 9:30 p.m., about 100 people had gathered on B Street.

As tempers flared, the windows of a police car were vandalized.

Police say they fired at the man after he pointed a gun at them. NBC 7's Niala Charles has more.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.