A new rule proposed by President Trump’s administration could cancel health insurance access for DACA recipients.

If change were to take effect, it would undo a rule set by the Biden Administration last November.

The proposed change to the rule argues that DACA recipients do not meet the “lawfully present” standard set by Congress to be eligible for the Affordable Care Act.

“Having health coverage taken away means that there are limitations to how I can live and how I should live,” DACA recipient, Javier Diego Jacinto said.

Jacinto arrived in the U.S. at age 6. As a child, he was covered under Medi-Cal, but once he turned 18 years old, his health coverage was in limbo due to his DACA status.

It’s a struggle that other DACA recipients like, Elizabeth Naputi, understand all too well.

Three years ago, she had a medical emergency, but because she was uninsured, she was forced to take out a loan to cover the expenses.

“Something that would just help us pay for everything because just healthcare, in general, is super expensive,” Naputi said.

Last November, the Biden administration allowed DACA recipients to buy health coverage through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace, but President Trump’s administration is now considering reversing the rule, which would make DACA recipients ineligible for health coverage like Cover California.

“Canceling it is going to have a severely negative impact on people who essentially came as children, right? They didn’t have a say in coming to the United States. And so, by canceling their healthcare coverage, they are going to not have access to preventative care, which is one of the most incredibly important,” Immigration Attorney, Maria Chavez said.

According to Cover California, more than 40,000 people are eligible to qualify for Cover California, as DACA recipients. Of those, less than 2,000 people are enrolled.

Since everyone is required to have health insurance in California, if the Trump administration’s proposal to cancel insurance access becomes a reality, DACA recipients might face steep financial penalties.

“If you don’t have health insurance in California, you’ll pay a penalty, $900 per adult, $450 per child that’s not insured,” Yadira Lopez with Cover California said.

Others want to know more about the existing rule and proposed changes.

“My only thought is who’s being denied benefits that are citizens, you know, what’s the opportunity cost in providing medical care to nationals of other countries,” a man who asked to remain anonymous said.

Since Naputi had to take out a loan for healthcare coverage, she’s married and is now covered under her husband’s private health insurance plan.

Though she’s covered, she is still concerned about fellow DACA recipients.

“One of my closest friends has a baby and she struggles. She can’t afford health insurance for herself, let alone for her baby. She tries to find different avenues,” Naputi said.

The rule is in its proposal stage and public comments remain open until April 11.