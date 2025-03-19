Project will add hundreds of seat to Miramar National Cemetery amphitheater

The Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation will begin a $900,000 project Wednesday to transform the memorial amphitheater to make it more accessible and comfortable.

The project, expected to take around three months, is the largest project in the 19-year history of the foundation. The upgrades will provide 500 seats in the amphitheater, ADA walkways and new landscaping at the cemetery's flag assembly area.

"I am extremely proud that we are able to make this project become a reality for the San Diego community," said foundation Chairman Denny Schoville. "I'd like to thank all the supporters who committed to this project; a project that will directly impact military veterans and their families in perpetuity."

Funded by donors and grants, designs on the project took six years from conception to approval by the Department of Veterans Affairs. No federal funding is contributing to the project.

"The improvements will maximize the use of the amphitheater and allow for greater value and use of the land," a statement from the foundation read. "The upgrades will provide 500 seats for guests attending large-scale events and funeral services."

Prior projects by the foundation at Miramar National Cemetery included raising funding and installing the Veterans Tribute Tower and Carillon and the Avenue of Flags.

Miramar National Cemetery is open to the public from sunrise to sunset during the construction.