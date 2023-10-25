Program paying users to stay clean in the South Bay is working, drug-treatment clinic says

With overdose deaths on the rise, California — and a San Diego organization— are trying a bold new approach: Paying people to stay sober.

The approach is part of a pilot program funded by Medicaid that uses financial incentives to get people off stimulant drugs like meth and cocaine.

On Tuesday, NBC 7 spoke with a local mother named Priscilla, who is enrolled in the program, about how it's helping to reshape her future.

Priscilla's life took a downward spiral seven years ago when she was first introduced to methamphetamine.

“You find yourself having fun, but you get to a point where there is no return,” Priscilla said.

Last year, Priscilla's partner was killed and her newborn baby tested positive for the drug.

“[Child Protective Services] got involved in my life,” Priscilla said. “That's when I decided: No more.”

Today, the 32-year-old mother of five is on the path to recovery with the help of the South Bay Women’s Recovery Center and the state’s "contingency management program."

“It makes me special to feel like someone cares that I am taking my recovery seriously,” Priscilla said.

Priscilla is 1 of 10 women participating in the program, which rewards people with gift cards for staying sober

“I see the clients excited to come in, excited to say ‘I haven't consumed,' ” said Elizabeth Montoya, contingency management program coordinator at the South Bay clinic. “We actually haven't had one positive test since starting.”

Montoya said participants get tested twice a week, and if they have been drug-free, they earn $10 per test in credits toward any retail store. Clients can accumulate up to $599 and cash out as often as they want.

“Our very first cash-out was a Nike gift card, and our client was able to buy her son slides for going back to school,” said Montoya.

While fentanyl has received the most attention in the drug epidemic, stimulant use is also a major concern. According to the California Department of Health Care Services, 65% of drug-related deaths in the state in 2021 involved cocaine, meth or other stimulants.

Montoya said those types of addictions are among the most difficult to treat. Unlike opioid addictions, for which doctors can prescribe such medications as methadone, there is no treatment for stimulant addiction.

“So this is what is working for them right now,” said Montoya, referring to the contingency management program.

The program is 24 weeks long and is completely funded by Medicaid. Despite some controversy, Montoya emphasizes her clinic's primary focus is on the results.

“All I can say is that from South Bay Women's Recovery Center, it has been working for our clients,” Montoya said.

For Priscilla, it's the support that’s made all the difference.

“I am saving up for a laptop because I am a photographer and I need to edit my pictures,” Priscilla said.

Priscilla hopes the laptop will allow her to start working on what she’s passionate about again and continue her journey to recovery.