‘Profit From the Poison': La Jolla Man Gets 15 Years in Prison for Fentanyl-Related Death

After a prosecutor said he tried to “profit from the poison,” a La Jolla man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for providing Fentanyl laced pills to a woman who died in September 2020.

Joshua Allen Breslow, 54, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Sally Manchester Richiutti. She is the daughter of well-known San Diego developer Doug Manchester.

At Thursday’s sentencing, Manchester tearfully spoke in court.

“I’m the father of Sally, who remains with us each and every day,” said Manchester, while holding back sobs.

“She was my best friend and I miss her more than anything. My heart physically hurts without her,” said daughter Molly Ricchiuti.

Breslow admitted he provided Fentanyl laced pills to 49-year-old Sally Ricchiuti.

Prosecutors say she likely did not know what she was taking but contend Breslow did.

Investigators found more than 600 Fentanyl pills, cocaine, and other drugs in Breslow’s La Jolla home. In court, the prosecutor Joel Modero said Breslow took advantage of Ricchiuti’s addiction and sought to profit from his poison.

The sentence is part of the district attorney’s office-focused effort to crack down on Fentanyl dealers.

Since 2020, the office has prosecuted 395 people for dealing with Fentanyl. Five defendants have been charged with murder.

In this case, Breslow was originally charged with murder, but in a deal with prosecutors, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

The case also shows how Fentanyl can have a devastating impact on families.

“Your life choices have been dark and destructive. May you reflect on what your life could have been if you had chosen truth, honesty, and respect for others,” said Betsy Manchester, the victim’s mother.

In court, Breslow said he was remorseful and read a statement directly to the Manchester family.

“In my heart and in my soul, I know there was no intent or malice. I did not want to break the law. I did not want to be responsible for Sally’s death,” said Breslow.

Judge Rachel Cano said Breslow showed a “conscious disregard for human life,” before sentencing him to 15 years in prison.

According to Breslow’s attorney, Doug Gilliland, Breslow will get credit for 738 days already served