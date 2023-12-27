Professional baby cuddler, street drug testers and 4 more intriguing San Diegans NBC 7 met in 2023

San Diego is a city full of characters and, throughout 2023, our NBC 7 journalists got to talk in-depth with plenty of fascinating locals that make our city a vibrant place to live. Here are just a few folks NBC 7 had the pleasure of getting to know this year.

The Harm Reduction Coalition of San Diego

NBC 7's Amber Frias wen behind the scenes with a harm reduction group that goes out into the streets to help drug users protect themselves and seek help.

The Harm Reduction Coalition of San Diego is a coalition made up of eight people who spend their days patrolling the streets of Downtown San Diego providing free Narcan, clean needles and free drug testing to homeless encampments, hotels, concerts and parties.

Last year, the coalition started going around the streets of Downtown San Diego with a testing kit they purchased online from the nonprofit Dance Safe.

Valle Chef Roberto Alcocer

NBC 7 sits down with Valle Chef Roberto Alcocer to discuss how the Oceanside restaurant became one of just seven Michelin-starred Mexican restaurants in the country.

This year, San Diego County got its first Michelin-star Mexican restaurant, located in Oceanside. Only seven Mexican restaurants in the entire country have been awarded Michelin stars, including Valle. We sat down with Chef Roberto Alcocer to discuss how his restaurant achieved the award, why Michelin stars have yet to come to Mexico and his love for the vibrant cuisine of his home country.

The family behind Chino Farms in Rancho Santa Fe

NBC 7's Marianne Kushi introduces you to the family behind Chino Farm.

Tom Chino is the second generation of Chinos to run Chino Farm and his commitment is obvious when he explains why he works every single day, including Christmas.

The roots of the Chino Farm were planted by their late parents Junzo and Hatsuyo, who emigrated from Japan to the U.S. in the early 1920s.

During World War II, the family was forced into an internment camp and lost the San Dieguito farmland they rented.

After the war, his parents bought 56 acres of land in Rancho Santa Fe that became Chino Farm. However, the racial discrimination from the war lingered, and it hurt. But Chino said his family was resilient.

Non-binary transgender a.t. Furuya

a.t. Furuya changed their gender to non-binary on their birth certificate as soon as it became legal in California in 2017.

a.t. Furuya has been on an angst-filled journey since childhood.

After years of mental and physical distress, Furuya said they can finally define who they are and what it took to get to what they describe as their authentic self.

NBC 7 first interviewed Furuya, who uses they/them pronouns, back in 2017 when they changed their gender legally. At the time, California became the first state in the country to allow a non-binary gender marker on birth certificates and other legal papers.

NBC 7 spent the day with Furuya to get their perspective on the ongoing struggle to achieve gender and sexual diversity.

Libby Clemmer, professional baby cuddler

NBC 7's Joe little introduces us to one of San Diego's most important volunteers.

Libby Clemmer is a retired kindergarten teacher who has been cuddling newborn babies at Rady Children’s Hospital for more than six years.

Research has shown human physical contact like cuddling helps premature babies gain weight, grow faster and even develop more trusting relationships later in life.

Padres and Manny Machado superfan, Christian Kandell

Manny Machado has earned the adoration of countless fans. You’d be hard-pressed to find one more passionate than young Christian Kandell.

"He’s my best, best, best, favorite player," the 6-year-old said.

Christian's dad, Mat, posted a video on social media of Christian seeing Machado in the stadium, moved to tears. Then a comment appeared on Instagram from Manny himself – asking to be connected with the boy and his father. Shortly thereafter Mat received a video message.

