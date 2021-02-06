Procession Held for RSF Fire Captain Who Lost Battle With COVID-19

A procession will be held Saturday for Fire Captain W. Chris Mertz of the Rancho Santa Fe Protection Fire District after he passed away last month from complications of COVID-19.

The procession will begin at 9:50 a.m. at the RSFFD Station 3 on 6424 El Apajo and continue through Rancho Santa Fe.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

RSFFD said people who wish to pay their last respects are invited to line the procession route to safely honor Cpt. Chris Mertz.

Fire Capt. Chris Mertz, 54, a 30-year veteran, worked with the RSFFPD for the last three decades. Most recently, he called Fire Station 5 in Harmony Grove Village home base.

Capt. Mertz' had a distinguished early career before his time with the RSFFPD. Mertz spent time with the Federal Fire Department - San Diego and the U.S. Forest Service. With the USFS, Mertz served on the elite hot shot team, the Laguna Hot Shots. He was also one of the original members of FEMA's San Diego Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 8, RSFFPD said.

Mertz responded to Ground Zero when the World Trade Center was attacked on 9/11, and deployed to New Orleans in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina battered the Gulf Coast.

Captain Mertz will recieve full line-of-duty death honors, the RSFFPD said.