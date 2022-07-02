Prisoner Fires Round Inside San Diego Hospital After Reaching for Officer's Gun

A prisoner at a hospital was tased and restrained after reaching for a deputy's gun and firing at least one shot Saturday afternoon, San Diego police said.

The deputy called for help with the prisoner and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, San Diego Police Department and the hospital's security all responded to the incident at the Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest at around 3:30 p.m.

The deputy received a minor injury from the event and there is no threat to the hospital or the public, authorities said.

Detectives with the Detention Investigations Unit has been investigating the incident.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.