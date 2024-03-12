Logan Heights

Prisoner escapes custody from San Diego police station in Logan Heights

The fleeing man is described as being about 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds, with short hair in dreadlocks, wearing a black shirt and pants, police said

By Bill Feather

NBC 7 San Diego/Travis Mackenzie

San Diego-area law enforcement are looking for a man who managed to escape San Diego police officers in the Logan Heights area on Tuesday evening.

Andre Johnson, 27, was handcuffed and in-custody at the department's Central division station in Logan Heights when he managed to escape from police, Officer Lawanda Fisher confirmed.

Johnson was last seen at about 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday running out the front door of San Diego Police Department's Central Division in Logan Heights, according to police.

The fleeing man is described as about 6 feet tall, weighing nearly 200 pounds, with short hair in dreadlocks, and was last seen wearing a short-sleeve black shirt and black pants.

Officers would not confirm to NBC 7 why Johnson was arrested and in police custody prior to his escape.

As of 9:30p.m. Tuesday, Johnson was still at large.

Despite touting their success for aiding several other recent investigations, footage from any of the department's newly-installed smart streetlights will not likely play a factor in immediately identifying Johnson's fleeing direction.

According to a map published by the department, the closest cameras are nearly a half-a-mile away.

This article tagged under:

Logan HeightsSan Diego Police Department
