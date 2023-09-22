Prison inmate will face murder charge for San Diego jail homicide

Prosecutors plan to file a murder charge against a prison inmate suspected of killing his cellmate while in jail in San Diego, awaiting trial in the case that ultimately sent him to a Central California penitentiary, authorities announced Thursday.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office will prosecute Patrick James Ferncase, 30, for the alleged slaying of 56-year-old Derek Baker, who died on March 29, 2022, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Earlier that month, Baker was sent to San Diego Central Jail following a misdemeanor conviction for violating a restraining order, and he was assigned to a two-person cell shared by Ferncase, sheriff's Lt. Anthony O'Boyle said.

Eight days later, Ferncase allegedly attacked Baker, leaving him gravely injured. Baker died after spending several weeks hospitalized in critical condition.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

An autopsy showed that the victim succumbed to blunt-force injuries to his head.

Ferncase, who had been arrested in December 2021 on suspicion of severely assaulting a 68-year-old man at a Carlsbad shopping center, eventually was convicted of attempted murder in that case and sentenced to a 28-year sentence for attempted murder. Last October, he was incarcerated at Kern Valley State Prison.

Authorities have disclosed no suspected motive for the alleged murder of Baker.