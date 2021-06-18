San Diego County

San Diego Deputy Involved in Shooting in Encinitas, No Deputies Hurt

AHORA-JOVEN-MUERTO
NBC 7

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirmed at least one of their deputies was involved in a shooting in Encinitas on Friday.

The shooting occurred at about 8 a.m. on Eolus Avenue, in a neighborhood north of Leucadia Boulevard and west of Interstate 5.

The details surrounding the shooting were not disclosed, including if deputies were interacting with a suspect, who fired their weapon and if anyone was shot.

The SDSO did confirm that none of their deputies were injured.

Detectives are on the scene investigating the incident. During the investigation, the 1400 block of Orpheus Lane was closed.

NBC 7 is reaching out to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department for more information. This story will be updated.

This article tagged under:

San Diego CountyEncinitasSDSO
