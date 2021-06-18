San Diego Deputy Involved in Shooting in Encinitas, No Deputies Hurt

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirmed at least one of their deputies was involved in a shooting in Encinitas on Friday.

The shooting occurred at about 8 a.m. on Eolus Avenue, in a neighborhood north of Leucadia Boulevard and west of Interstate 5.

Be aware of increased law enforcement activity in the 1500 block of Eolus Ave. in @EncinitasGov. @SDSheriff is in the early stages of investigating a deputy-involved shooting. No deputy was hurt. The 1400 block of Orpheus Ln. is closed. Avoid the area. Thanks for your cooperation pic.twitter.com/ZMB0l8ShlF — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) June 18, 2021

The details surrounding the shooting were not disclosed, including if deputies were interacting with a suspect, who fired their weapon and if anyone was shot.

The SDSO did confirm that none of their deputies were injured.

Detectives are on the scene investigating the incident. During the investigation, the 1400 block of Orpheus Lane was closed.

NBC 7 is reaching out to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department for more information. This story will be updated.