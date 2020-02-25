Primary Election Day Guide: What to Know About Voting in San Diego County on March 3

It’s getting close to that time! San Diego voters are getting ready to cast their ballots in Tuesday’s Presidential Primary Election.

But as March 3 inches closer, there may be more questions on your mind. Here are the answers you should know:

How do I find my polling place?

There are 1,548 polling locations throughout San Diego County. The county's Registrar of Voters created an online tool to help voters find their polling place on March 3. Type in your address and hit submit.

How do I register to vote in the primary? And is it too late?

Those who missed the registration deadline, which was on Feb. 18, can still vote under a California law called Conditional Voter Registration. You can only do so, though, by showing up in person at the Registrar of Voters office, satellite voting locations, or at your assigned polling location.

You will need to allow for the extra time it will take you to fill out additional forms before voting.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

What are these new satellite voting locations the San Diego County Registrar of Voters announced Tuesday?

Last year, hundreds of voters waited for hours to register to vote on Election Day. To ease wait times, the Registrar's Office is opening four more satellite locations that will be open ahead of Election Day.

The following voting locations will open on Saturday, Feb. 29 through Tuesday, Mar. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

The Registrar of Voters Office, San Marcos Community Center, Carmel Mountain Ranch Community Park, Spring Valley Community Center, and South Region Live Well Center.

They will be open on Primary Election Day, March 3, during polling hours.

When is the deadline to submit my mail-in ballot?

Mail-in ballots will be accepted until Friday, Mar. 6 as long as they are postmarked by Tuesday, Mar. 3.

Those who decide to vote in person will need to bring their mail-in ballot to their polling location, but will only have until March 3 in this case.

There are 61 library locations in San Diego County where mail ballot voters can drop off their ballot from Monday, Feb. 24 until Election Day. These locations are for mail ballot drop-offs only and will be open during their regular business hours.

Voters can also drop off their ballots at the Registrar’s Office or at any polling location on Election Day.

What if I am working on Election Day?

A California law allows workers up to two hours to vote, without the loss of pay, if they are unable to go during non-work hours.

Let your bosses know ahead of time and cast your ballot.

Want to work the election polls?

The Registrar of Voters office needs 8,000 poll workers and is recruiting for the upcoming election. The opportunity is available to California registered voters and legal permanent residents. Workers will also receive a volunteer stipend. For more information, click here.