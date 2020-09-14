‘Pretty Fast': Free COVID-19 Testing Site Now Open at Mexican Consulate in Little Italy

In an effort to offer more free COVID-19 tests to locals, especially those among disproportionately affected communities, a new coronavirus testing site opened Monday at the Mexican Consulate in Little Italy.

“It’s not painful at all. It’s a little bit uncomfortable,” said Natalia Figueroa, who was among those who arrived at the 1549 India St. location. “It’s just as if you have anything in your nose,” she said of the nasal swab procedure. “So, I mean, it’s pretty fast and then you get your results in 3 to 5 business days.”

Receiving a test at the site is simple and free. No-appointment tests will be offered at the consulate’s patio from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Monday.

The new testing center is among others that opened Monday in a rotating program of COVID-19 testing to offer more services to the Hispanic and Latino community, which the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) said has been hit hard by the pandemic.

“I think, until we do not have a vaccine, getting tested is the best way possible to take care of ourselves, of our families and our communities and knowing even if we don’t have symptoms we have the virus,” Figueroa told NBC 7.

Figueroa said she gets tested for the virus every couple of weeks because she works in an office. San Diego resident Michelle Rodriguez said she choose to get checked because she had recently attended a funeral.

“We’re all exposing ourselves to some level of risk, even if you’re just going to the grocery store to get food,” Rodriguez said. “I think it’s the responsible thing to do to get yourself tested every once in a while.”

For information on where to get tested for COVID-19, click here.