President Flies Over South Bay
San Diegans React to President Trump's Third Official Visit to the Region
Andrew Johnson
5 minutes ago
Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago
President Donald Trump arrived in San Diego on Wednesday, marking his third official visit to the region since taking office. He first arrived in Miramar and then he traveled to the downtown area before heading further south to the border.
