San Diegans React to President Trump's Third Official Visit to the Region - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
President Flies Over South Bay
logo_sd_2x

San Diegans React to President Trump's Third Official Visit to the Region

By Andrew Johnson

15 PHOTOS

5 minutes ago

Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago
President Donald Trump arrived in San Diego on Wednesday, marking his third official visit to the region since taking office. He first arrived in Miramar and then he traveled to the downtown area before heading further south to the border.
More Photo Galleries
Highclere Castle, Home of 'Downton Abbey,' in Photos
A Look at ArtWalk Carlsbad
Connect With Us
AdChoices