Local humanitarian groups said the Trump administration’s intended cuts to foreign aid to several Central American countries will only make more people try to immigrate to the U.S.

El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras would stop receiving financial assistance under President Donald Trump’s plan.

“The majority of people coming on these caravans the last couple of years are from Central America, precisely from those three countries,” said Enrique Morones, founder and executive director of Border Angeles.

Border Angeles provides resources for migrants who fled their countries in hopes for a better life in the U.S.

Morones said there aren't enough jobs in these Central American countries and the nations can be violent.

“The people want to have a better life for their children like people do all over the world,” Morones told NBC 7.

The Border Angeles founder said less aid will make even more people seek asylum in the U.S.

“Cutting aid is only going to perpetuate the hunger, the violence – it’s going to cause more people to flee,” Morones said.

The Department of State said it’s carrying out President Trump’s direction and ending financial assistance for fiscal years 2017 and 2018.

President Trump has said in the past he would cut off aid because the countries are not stopping caravans from trying to come into the U.S.

Congress must give approval to end the foreign aid, according to a spokesperson with the Department of State.