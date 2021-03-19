President Biden Trips While Boarding Air Force One, ‘Doing Fine'

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

President Joe Biden tripped while walking up the stairs to Air Force One Friday as he began a trip to Georgia.

Aboard the plane, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Biden is "doing fine."

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“It’s pretty windy outside, it’s very windy,” she said. “I almost fell coming up the steps myself.”

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 439 Positive COVID-19 Cases, 8 Additional Deaths Reported

Eater San Diego 31 mins ago

Eater San Diego: Indoor Dining Returns to San Diego, But How Will Restaurants Rebound?

Jean-Pierre added that the president is preparing for his trip to Georgia while aboard the plane.

The president is now in Georgia and continuing his day's scheduled events.

During last year's presidential campaign, a pro-Biden ad made an issue of former President Donald Trump's walk down a ramp while at the U.S. Military Academy.

Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us