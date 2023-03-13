Joe Biden

President Biden to Visit San Diego With Other World Leaders Monday

The last time the president was in San Diego County was in October

By City News Service and NBC 7 Staff

Getty Images

President Joe Biden will visit San Diego on Monday to meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The meeting was scheduled so the leaders can discuss the Australia-United Kingdom-United States partnership known as AUKUS, the White House announced. Biden will also participate in bilateral meetings with Sunak and Albanese.

NBC 7's Amber Frias followed First Lady Jill Biden along her visit in San Diego.

The president will then travel to Monterey Park Tuesday to discuss his efforts to reduce gun violence and then will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, to discuss his plan to lower prescription drug costs, the White House said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The visit will be Biden's first to the San Diego area since a 19-hour visit Oct. 3-4 when he spoke at MiraCosta College in Oceanside and a technology company in Carlsbad.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenSan DiegoSan Diego CountyPresident Biden
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us