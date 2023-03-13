President Biden to Visit San Diego With Other World Leaders Monday

President Joe Biden will visit San Diego on Monday to meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The meeting was scheduled so the leaders can discuss the Australia-United Kingdom-United States partnership known as AUKUS, the White House announced. Biden will also participate in bilateral meetings with Sunak and Albanese.

NBC 7's Amber Frias followed First Lady Jill Biden along her visit in San Diego.

The president will then travel to Monterey Park Tuesday to discuss his efforts to reduce gun violence and then will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, to discuss his plan to lower prescription drug costs, the White House said.

The visit will be Biden's first to the San Diego area since a 19-hour visit Oct. 3-4 when he spoke at MiraCosta College in Oceanside and a technology company in Carlsbad.