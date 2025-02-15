2 earthquakes in Malibu area shake parts of LA and Ventura counties

A magnitude-3.7 earthquake in the Malibu area Friday night caused shaking in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Widely felt shaking was reported just before midnight in Malibu, Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, South Bay communities, Long Beach, the San Fernando Valley and other parts of Los Angeles.

A second quake in the Malibu area was reported early Saturday morning. The magnitude-3.5 quake happened at about 6:30 a.m.

Shaking was reported in Malibu, along the LA County coast, South Bay communities and elsewhere.

