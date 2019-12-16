Preliminary Hearing For Man Accused of Sexual Assaulting Patient At Nursing Home

A preliminary hearing was held Monday for a man accused of breaking into a Hillcrest nursing home and sexually assaulting an 88-year-old patient.

During the testimony, Lusean Arline, 48, kept his head down. He is accused of breaking into the Balboa Nursing and Rehab Center during the early morning hours of Oct. 27 and entering a room shared by patients.

The roommate of the 88-year-old victim told the court she saw a man in their room. The roommate, who is being referred to as "Louise", said the man was naked and on top of the victim. "Louise," said she screamed for help and when employees ran into the room the suspect took off running.

The victim's daughter testified about her mother's health and mental state leading up to the alleged assault. She said her mom is bedridden and sometimes has a great memory, but most of the time she doesn't.

The victim's daughter said she received a call on Oct. 27 from the facility saying her mother was at Scripps Mercy Hospital. When she arrived at the hospital, she noticed her mother's arm was broken and she was emotional.

“She cried out to me, 'Am I dreaming?' I said mom do you think you're having a dream, she said, 'I had a terrible nightmare.'" the victim’s daughter said.

The victim's daughter went on to testify that since the assault her mother is agitated and withdrawn.

Arline was arrested about a week after the alleged assault. San Diego Police say DNA from the victim's body was put into a federal DNA database and Arline was a match.

He is facing charges of sexual assault, burglary, and elderly abuse.

He is expected back in court on Jan. 8.