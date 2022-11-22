Preliminary 6.2 Earthquake Rattles Baja California, Mexico

A preliminary 6.2 earthquake hit Baja California Tuesday morning.

The earthquake was reported off the coast near Vicente Guerrero, south of Ensenada at around 8:39 a.m. local time, according to USGS.

No Tsunami warning was issued.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

It is not known if there were any damages reported. People have reported feeling it as far as San Diego, according to USGS.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.