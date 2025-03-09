Earthquakes

Preliminary 4.1-magnitude earthquake rattles Westlake Village

By Karla Rendon

earthquake generic
Getty Images

A preliminary 4.1-magnitude earthquake rocked the Westlake Village Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor was reported at 1:03 p.m. about 11 kilometers southwest of Westlake Village. It struck at a depth of 11.7 kilometers.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Residents in Hollywood, Canoga Park, Ventura and various other parts in the Southland reported feeling the shaking.

No injuries or structural damages have been reported in connection with the earthquake.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Earthquakes
Dashboard
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us