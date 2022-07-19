Pregnant Woman Inside SUV Struck By Plane During Emergency Landing in San Marcos

A pregnant woman was recovering in the hospital Monday after a small plane crashed into the SUV she was driving in as the pilot made an emergency landing on a San Marcos roadway over the weekend.

Robert Wade's dashcam video caught the moment a small plane made a rapid descent in an emergency landing on South Rancho Santa Fe Road at Melrose Drive in San Marcos Saturday evening.

The single-engine, fixed-wing plane flew over a group of northbound cars waiting at a red light and touched down in the intersection ahead of them. The second camera angle shows the plane's wing clip a metal sign in the median.

A driver's dashcam shows a plane make an emergency landing on Rancho Santa Fe Road in San Marcos on July 16, 2022. (Courtesy: Robert Wade)

The plane continued driving north up Rancho Santa Fe Road until it crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Boulderidge Drive. Its pilot-side wing smashed into the back end of the SUV, and the wing came off of the fuselage.

The SUV belonged to a man and his pregnant wife, who was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital. Her husband, who did not want to be identified, confirmed his wife was still in the hospital on Monday but her injuries were still being determined.

The San Marcos Fire Department reported the emergency landing at around 6:30 p.m. Two passengers were injured, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The plane was registered out of San Juan Capistrano. NBC 7 tried to reach out to the pilot but did not hear back.

