Prayer Vigil Draws Diverse Crowd to Speak Out Against Racial Injustice

Leaders of multiple faiths hosted the San Diego Prayer Vigil for Love, Peace and Justice Wednesday night in Broadway Heights to show support for the black and brown community and to speak out against racial injustice.

Robert Robinson, a member of the Broadway Heights Community Council, helped organize the vigil.

“We want to look at pain, suffering, hurt. The changes that folks are going through. So we decided to put this together. It came together well,” said Robinson.

“It took 50 states who are just in pain, tired. I mean whites, browns, black. I mean look at this crowd. Can you give yourself a hand tonight. It doesn’t matter your race, your lifestyle,” said one of the speakers to the crowd.

An imam, a pastor, a city councilmember and people from all over the community shared their anger and despair after a white police officer killed George Floyd. The country has erupted in protest and riots.

“It just seemed impossible to sit at home. History is literally being made and I refuse to do nothing,” said Pacific Beach resident Nataly Cardenas.

But the tension has been building for so long.

“Expressing, I think, the pain that has been going on 400 plus years that our black brother and sisters, the black community -- as Asian Americans we wanted to stand not in silence, stand in solidarity,” said attendee Alan Sun, a University Heights resident and minister.

Instead of just a moment, many feel this is a movement that starts at people’s core.

“There is a lot of power in everyone coming together and we have the ability to teach our parents as well as our future kids that everyone is human and we are all equal,” said South Park resident Bailey Blandon.