San Diego County

Powerball Fever in Full Swing in San Diego County

If no one wins on Monday, the jackpot is expected to be an estimated $2.3 billion.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion, making it the biggest jackpot ever.

“Because of the big number, and I just thought it would be foolish of me not to, so I just thought, 'Hey, I’d throw a couple of dollars in and see what happens,' ” one Powerball player told NBC 7.

A ticket with five numbers that was missing the Powerball number in the latest multi-state Powerball lottery drawing was sold at a Rite Aid in Encinitas and is worth $1,120,390, the California Lottery announced Sunday

Monday’s drawing is the 41st since the last big winner. The most recent jackpot is the fifth since 2016 to exceed $1 billion. That's due in part to the number of combinations that were added recently, changing the odds of winning.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

What was once a 1 in 175 million chance is now 1 in almost 300 million chances of winning.

Some San Diegans are already planning for if they’re the big winner.

“I would help family and charities, and keep a little of it for myself,” Dowene Gregory told NBC 7.

Local

general election Oct 29

Voting Locations Near Me: Where to Vote in Person for 2022 General Election in San Diego County

City of Chula Vista 18 mins ago

The Last Hours in the Race for Chula Vista Mayor

If no one wins on Monday, the jackpot is expected to be an estimated $2.3 billion.

This article tagged under:

San Diego CountyPowerballLotto
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us