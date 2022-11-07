Powerball Fever in Full Swing in San Diego County

Monday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion, making it the biggest jackpot ever.

“Because of the big number, and I just thought it would be foolish of me not to, so I just thought, 'Hey, I’d throw a couple of dollars in and see what happens,' ” one Powerball player told NBC 7.

A ticket with five numbers that was missing the Powerball number in the latest multi-state Powerball lottery drawing was sold at a Rite Aid in Encinitas and is worth $1,120,390, the California Lottery announced Sunday

Monday’s drawing is the 41st since the last big winner. The most recent jackpot is the fifth since 2016 to exceed $1 billion. That's due in part to the number of combinations that were added recently, changing the odds of winning.

What was once a 1 in 175 million chance is now 1 in almost 300 million chances of winning.

Some San Diegans are already planning for if they’re the big winner.

“I would help family and charities, and keep a little of it for myself,” Dowene Gregory told NBC 7.

If no one wins on Monday, the jackpot is expected to be an estimated $2.3 billion.