Power outage reported at UCSD and Jacobs Medical Center in La Jolla

By Natanya Faitelson

There was a campus wide power outage that began at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at UC San Diego's main campus and the Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health, according to UC San Diego University Communications.

In a statement, UCSD said that no injuries have been reported due to the outages, and that power has now been restored to the affected areas.

UCSD tells NBC 7 that staff is now conducting an assessment to ensure stability in the power supply to the campus and hospital.

A representative from UC San Diego Health said:

At UC San Diego Health, there were no significant impacts to patient care, medical procedures or hospital operations.

Leslie Aquinde
Senior Communications and Media Relations Manager at UC San Diego Health

The campus wide power outage was reported earlier in a post to X, where UCSD stated that backup generators were operating, and that the university was working to get the power back.

The cause of the power outage is unknown.

