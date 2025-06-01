Power outage reported at UCSD and Jacobs Medical Center in La Jolla

There was a campus wide power outage that began at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at UC San Diego's main campus and the Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health, according to UC San Diego University Communications.
In a statement, UCSD said that no injuries have been reported due to the outages, and that power has now been restored to the affected areas.
UCSD tells NBC 7 that staff is now conducting an assessment to ensure stability in the power supply to the campus and hospital.
A representative from UC San Diego Health said:
The campus wide power outage was reported earlier in a post to X, where UCSD stated that backup generators were operating, and that the university was working to get the power back.
The cause of the power outage is unknown.