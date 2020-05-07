Power Outage Reported in Kearny Mesa, Clairemont

A power outage in Kearny Mesa left residents and businesses in the dark Thursday night and threatened newscasts at two local stations.
San Diego Gas & Electric reported the outage at around 9 p.m. and said around 300 customers in Kearny Mesa and Clairemont were impacted.
Fox 5 San Diego and News 8 San Diego reported the outage could impact some of their night time newscasts.
SDG&E hasn't found a cause for the outage, and estimates power restoration as late as 2:30 a.m. Friday.
