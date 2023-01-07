Power Outage Affects Thousands After Driver Crashes Into Power Pole in Lemon Grove

A driver hit a power pole in Lemon Grove, then took off Saturday night, according San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Scott Roller.

The driver of Ford Fx4 truck hit a power pole near a trolley station at Lemon Grove Avenue near Canton Drive around 8:17 p.m., according to SDSO.

The driver took off and left the vehicle behind before sheriff's deputies had arrived, according to SDSO.

Around the same time, about 11,000 San Diego residents were without power, according to San Diego Gas & Electric. The pole had additional electrical equipment in it, plunging around 11,000 customers into darkness, according to SDG&E.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Not long after the initial outage, SDG&E was able to return power to about 4,000 customers.

About 7,424 customers are still left without power, according to the company's outage map. The estimated restoration time is 11 to 11:30 p.m., according to SDG&E. Some customers may have to wait until after 11:30 p.m. for their power to return. Trouble shooters will work throughout the night to restore power, SDG&E said.

Communities still without power are in Lemon Grove, Paradise Hills, Skyline, Bay Terraces, Encanto, Emerald Hills and Valencia Park.

Visit SDG&E's outage map here for more details on restoration times.