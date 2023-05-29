Poway Woman Killed During Home Invasion Robbery in Ecuador: Family

A deadly crime that happened thousands of miles away is hitting the hearts of a Poway family. They say Francesca Williams, who grew up in Poway and graduated from UC San Diego was killed during a home invasion in Ecuador. Her husband and father were also brutally injured in the attack.

Mother, Marianna Bacilla said her daughter’s dream of living with her husband Michael and raising their three daughters in the tranquility and beauty of the countryside had become reality in Vilcabamba, Ecuador.

“They were looking for their Shangri-La and found it," Bacilla said.

The Williams' serenity was shattered on May 20 when the 44-year-old mother of three teenage girls was killed during a home invasion robbery on their farm in rural, southern Ecuador, according to the family.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Bacilla said her daughter was hanging laundry outside when she saw her father, John, who she was caring for at the time, under attack.

"She came down to save him, and I guess they started shooting at her. There was stabbing and there was shooting," explained Bacilla.

The grieving mother said John was stabbed multiple times. Francesca's husband Michael was beaten unconscious.

Both are out of the hospital and expected to be OK.

The worry now is Francesca's three teenage daughters. One of whom witnessed part of the attacks and ran to safety, according to Bacilla.

“They’re in a safe place. Several couples are staying with them to help them feel a sense of security until they get on the plane,” said Bacilla.

The town of Vilcabamba, Ecuador, is filled with expats who enjoy the culture in the countryside town. But stories of similar violent crimes in the area fill the news.

It’s part of the reason why Francesca's family is packing up and moving back to the United States.

Francesca's mom said what was once a real-life wonderful life is now marred by a deadly crime she wonders will ever get solved.

“Justice matters. It’s just we’re smart enough to know that’s not where we need to put our energy. We need everything we can get to help get this family as close to as well as possible," she said.

The family set up an online fundraiser and is working with the U.S. Consulate in Ecuador to help bring Francesca's family back to the United States.