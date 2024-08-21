Poway Unified starts new school year with multi-million-dollar challenges

Summer break is officially over for tens of thousands of students in the Poway Unified School District, which is going into the new school year facing some challenges.

Due to a number of factors, including reductions in state funding and COVID-19 relief dollars, Poway Unified had to make $12.5 million in budget cuts.

Interim Superintendent Greg Mizel said they were able to avoid pink-slipping staff members and protect counseling and other support services, but they did have to make cuts to some programs, like the Connect Academy, which will now only serve middle school students.

“When you take away a thing, or you reduce a thing, there's always going to be some unfortunate consequences of that, right. But we did our best, I would say that,” Mizel said. “So now we're facing forward this school year another $15 million challenge. Of course, we're hoping in January there's better news, but you have to hope for the best and plan for the worst.”

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

At the same time, the district is searching for a new superintendent.

Former superintendent Dr. Marian Kim Phelps was fired earlier this year and is facing lawsuits alleging threats and harassment. Phelps was accused of harassing members of Del Norte High's softball team for not clapping loudly enough for her daughter during an awards ceremony and was removed after an independent investigation.

Mizel said while his office deals with these issues at the district level, the teachers remain focused on students and learning.

“Our staff are full of passion. They pour into our children daily. They care about our kids. So, you know, yeah, it's not, it's not fun when there's transition in an organization like ours at the top. But to be honest, boots on the ground, the people in the classrooms, they're doing what they've always done. They're taking care of our kids. 6:33

For the tens of thousands of students at 41 campuses in the district, those challenges don't exist. Instead, they were treated to celebrations and fanfare on their first day of school.

At Sunset Hills Elementary in Rancho Peñasquitos, a big celebration was held in honor of the school’s 50 years of teaching and learning. Each student was also given a shiny gold pencil to commemorate the milestone.

Wednesday also marked a major milestone for the Wade family. Their youngest son Gabe started kindergarten.

Gabe’s dad William said dropping him off was “bittersweet.”

“You know, it's an emotional day, just seeing one of our kids venturing off for their first day of school."