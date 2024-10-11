Poway Unified School District names new superintendent

The Poway Unified School District selected its next superintendent on Thursday, five months after firing Superintendent Marian Kim Phelps following an investigation into bullying claims.

The district's Board of Education approved the appointment of Dr. Ben Churchill, who has been the superintendent of the Carlsbad Unified School District since 2016, according to Carlsbad Unified's website. Before that, he was the chief academic officer for a school district in Illinois. More of Churchill's previous roles include assistant superintendent, high school principal and high school teacher.

Poway Unified terminated Phelps on April 30 after the trustees' no-confidence vote. The Board's internal investigation determined Phelps interfered with a school's probe into allegations her daughter Jessica was bullied.

Jessica was a pitcher on Del Norte High's softball team. The former superintendent was accused of harassing fellow players and coaches for failing to clap loud enough for her daughter at the team banquet.

Dozens of parents filled a district board meeting to discuss what action should be taken. Parents say the superintendent threatened students while at an awards banquet. NBC 7's Amber Frias reports.

A nationwide search for a new superintendent began at the beginning of June. The district invited parents to participate in a survey online and on the district website to determine what characteristics they want in a new leader.

Trustees interviewed several unidentified candidates in September. According to Poway Unified, 46 people applied for the superintendent position.

On Feb. 8, Greg Mizel, the district's associate superintendent of student support services, was appointed interim superintendent. He is expected to continue in that role through the leadership transition.

Churchill is slated to begin his new role on Dec. 2.

According to Transparent California, the organization that tracks public pay and pension benefits, the recently fired superintendent was making nearly $500,000 in pay and benefits last year.